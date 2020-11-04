Memphis levy gone after no budget was filed

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors made a correction to the county’s tax levies after one village did not submit a budget.
At the supervisors’ Oct. 27 meeting, the Board of Equalization approved the correction of the tax levies that were previously approved on Oct. 13. The only correction that needed to be made, according to Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren, was the removal of a tax levy for the Village of Memphis because no budget was provided by the village clerk.
This is not a common occurrence, Lindgren said. She also said that the last time the county board had a situation like this was prior to 2009. The Board of Equalization usually approves the tax request from the previous year, which was $12,120 for Memphis, but because of a change in the law, the county cannot share their levy authority with the village, Lindgren said.
“No budget, no levy,” Lindgren said.
The supervisors also appointed a new member of the county’s Board of Adjustment during the meeting.
In the past few months, the Board of Adjustment had a total of three board members step down. County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek informed the supervisors of the third board resignation, which means the board does not meet quorum, or the minimum number of members an entity is required to meet.
With the appointment of Yutan’s John Zaugg, the board has enough members to meet quorum and will be able to hold one of the one or two meetings they have per year. As for the other two positions, Polacek and the county board discussed publishing the vacancies in the county’s two legal newspaper, the Wahoo Newspaper and The Ashland Gazette.
In other action, the supervisors learned a television show was being filmed at the courthouse last week.
Caleb Pestal, who is acting as a fixer for Open House Media, informed the supervisors that the company was filming in the area. Pestal said an episode of the Oxygen Network show “An Unexpected Killer” will be about the 2003 murder of Sharron Erickson in Colon.
Open House Media, which is out of Toronto, filmed later in the week outside the courthouse and the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center because Erickson was the county’s deputy treasurer and this was where the trial occurred, Pestal said. Any faces that appear in the clips will be blurred. It is the second season of the Oxygen Network show.
