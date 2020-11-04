Memphis levy gone after no budget was filed

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors made a correction to the county’s tax levies after one village did not submit a budget.

At the supervisors’ Oct. 27 meeting, the Board of Equalization approved the correction of the tax levies that were previously approved on Oct. 13. The only correction that needed to be made, according to Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren, was the removal of a tax levy for the Village of Memphis because no budget was provided by the village clerk.

This is not a common occurrence, Lindgren said. She also said that the last time the county board had a situation like this was prior to 2009. The Board of Equalization usually approves the tax request from the previous year, which was $12,120 for Memphis, but because of a change in the law, the county cannot share their levy authority with the village, Lindgren said.

“No budget, no levy,” Lindgren said.

The supervisors also appointed a new member of the county’s Board of Adjustment during the meeting.