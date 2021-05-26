Memphis fugitive surrenders to police

WAHOO – After nearly a week on the run, a Memphis man is now in custody after threatening to kill his former girlfriend and her children with a knife at her place of employment.

Steven G. Bahm, 30, of Memphis, turned himself in to authorities with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department at the Law Enforcement Corrections Center in Wahoo on Sunday. As of Monday, he was still in custody.

Bahm allegedly showed up on May 17 at the Ashland business where his former girlfriend worked, according to Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler. Employees of the business said Bahm was acting like a “maniac” and was showing a knife. He threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children.

The business went into lockdown to keep Bahm out and safeguard the woman, who had her children with her. When law enforcement showed up, Bahm fled.

The next day, the former girlfriend asked law enforcement to escort her to Bahm’s residence in Memphis to get her belongings. She also gave items she had that belonged to Bahm to the Ashland police.