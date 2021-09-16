Memorial to fallen soldiers dedicated at Camp Ashland

ASHLAND – More than a decade ago, Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers had a vision to install a statue in tribute to fallen heroes at Camp Ashland. He passed that vision on to his son, Michael “Mikey” Ropers, who built upon the idea to create a memorial that would become a place for families to pause, remember and reflect on the sacrifice their service members made for our country.

On Saturday, the Fallen Heroes Memorial was dedicated at Camp Ashland.

The statue depicts a pair of boots, a rifle and a helmet, a formation that is commonly called the “soldier’s cross.” On the base are the words: “All gave some – some gave all. Dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected their country,” along with the emblems of the four branches of the military.

The memorial is Mikey Ropers’ Eagle Scout project. The 17-year-old is a member of Troop 405 in Millard. As he took on his father’s vision, he added to the statue by placing it in the center of a circle of bricks and concrete where another set of military emblems are also laid. There are benches surrounding the circle, where family members can sit and reflect.

“It is for the families that lost someone or paid the ultimate sacrifice, for them to remember their loved ones,” Mikey Ropers said.