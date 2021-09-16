Memorial to fallen soldiers dedicated at Camp Ashland

ASHLAND – More than a decade ago, Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers had a vision to install a statue in tribute to fallen heroes at Camp Ashland. He passed that vision on to his son, Michael “Mikey” Ropers, who built upon the idea to create a memorial that would become a place for families to pause, remember and reflect on the sacrifice their service members made for our country.
On Saturday, the Fallen Heroes Memorial was dedicated at Camp Ashland.
The statue depicts a pair of boots, a rifle and a helmet, a formation that is commonly called the “soldier’s cross.” On the base are the words: “All gave some – some gave all. Dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected their country,” along with the emblems of the four branches of the military.
The memorial is Mikey Ropers’ Eagle Scout project. The 17-year-old is a member of Troop 405 in Millard. As he took on his father’s vision, he added to the statue by placing it in the center of a circle of bricks and concrete where another set of military emblems are also laid. There are benches surrounding the circle, where family members can sit and reflect.
“It is for the families that lost someone or paid the ultimate sacrifice, for them to remember their loved ones,” Mikey Ropers said.
They chose Camp Ashland because of its proximity to the Ropers’ home in Omaha. They selected a spot in front of Memorial Hall, which was built after World War I in tribute to the service members who had died in that war. Gary Ropers also attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) there in the early 1990s.
“That made it the perfect place for it,” said Gary Ropers.
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Ross Finley was among the officials involved in the decision to locate the monument in front of Memorial Hall.
“We thought that would be a focal point of the camp,” Finley said after the ceremony.
It was a natural fit for Mikey Ropers to create a military memorial for his Eagle Scout project, given his family’s ties to the military. Not only is his father a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard, he also has uncles and a grandfather who served in the military.
“I felt that it’s kind of my way to contribute toward my family,” Mikey Ropers said.
Mikey Ropers raised more than $50,000 for the project. He created a nonprofit through the Midlands Community Foundation in Papillion, which handled the donations and provided tax deductions for donors.
Mikey Ropers said he was grateful for the many people who gave money for the memorial.
“Due to their generous donations we were able to get enough to carry out my project,” Mikey Ropers said.
Officials at Camp Ashland approved the project in late 2019. Construction began in spring 2020, but was delayed for a few months because of shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mikey Ropers said. Work was completed at the end of July.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, spoke at Saturday’s dedication ceremony. He recalled the day Gary Ropers approached him with the idea of a memorial at Camp Ashland. He said the fact that Ropers passed his vision on to his son, and that his son accomplished the goal, was a “testament to your perseverance.”
Bohac invited the families of loved ones who died while serving their country to visit the memorial whenever they wanted.
“I’m really pleased that we have this place here at Camp Ashland,” he said. “Know that you’re always welcome to come here anytime you need a quiet place to be. This is your place.”
Bohac also noted that the ceremony was held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and that many Gold Star families were in attendance at the dedication.
These families were invited to make dog tags and place them on the statute in honor of their service members. Cheryl Kunz made a dog tag in memory of her grandson, Spec. Joseph Cemper, as did Lorri Fry of Omaha, whose son, Sgt. Brandon Fry, died shortly after returning from deployment in Iraq.
Mike Ropers hopes anyone who visits the memorial can find closure and peace as they remember their loved ones.
“I feel like it’s probably an emotional thing for families, having their own time and place to reflect and have time to think back on their family members,” Mikey Ropers said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.