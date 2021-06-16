Mead board revokes AltEn permit

MEAD – After hearing from proponents and opponents of the revocation of AltEn’s conditional use permit and debating over whether to use the word revocation or suspension, the Village of Mead Board of Trustees came to a unanimous decision to revoke the ethanol plant’s conditional use permit on June 8.
This revocation means that the ethanol plant can no longer produce ethanol or utilize the anaerobic digestion facility. AltEn’s ethanol process used pesticide-ridden treated seed corn that results in toxic byproducts such as wastewater and wet cake.
The village board opened the public hearing at 6:01 p.m. stating that the reason for the hearing was to listen to proponents and opponents of the revocation of the conditional use permit as the board considers the item. Board Chairperson Bill Thorson asked that those in favor of the revocation come up first.
Village Attorney Maureen Freeman-Caddy of The Law Offices of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer out of Wahoo spoke first presenting documents that signify the plant violated regulations established by the permit.
The documents included a copy of Ordinance 655 or the permit, the Mead Planning Commission minutes with that board’s recommendation made on May 19, the complaint by the State of Nebraska v. AltEn filed in Saunders County District Court, the emergency orders filed by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) in February and the consent order for the board’s reference.
Freeman-Caddy recommended that the board first establish a finding for the violation of the permit, similar to the way the planning commission did on May 19 before making the recommendation to revoke the permit with certain conditions.
These conditions are related to remediation of the site going forward. Freeman-Caddy cited a concern discussed at the planning commission meeting that if the permit would be revoked then AltEn would be unable to use equipment and process on site for clean-up.
Local Mead residents Jody Weible and John Schnell both also spoke in support of revoking the permit.
Weible said she had gotten about 230 signatures for a petition related to the revocation and mentioned large pools of filtered water now standing above ground. She expressed concern over potential pesticides evaporating into the air.
According to information supplied by Weible after the meeting these tanks are temporary and are used as part of the water treatment. There will be nine total tanks constructed.
“You’ve got to have some kind of contingency plan that’s going to be safe for our community and a giant swimming pool on top of the ground isn’t safe for our community,” Weible said at the meeting.
Schnell, the pastor at Mead Covenant Church, expressed a desire to have this permit revoked, but understands the board needs to do what’s best for the community. He also asked that there be a Mead representative involved with the remediation process.
“The decision you make, we’re all going to have to get behind it and support you doing the best you can do,” Schnell said.
With there being only a handful of people in attendance at the meeting, the public hearing quickly transitioned to opponents of the revocation with only one person there to speak – a representative for AltEn.
Attorney Stephan Mossman attended the meeting as a representative of AltEn who said he wasn’t really against the revocation. Mossman requested that the terminology for the recommendation from the Mead Planning Commission be altered from “revocation” to “suspension” when the board of trustees makes their decision.
“We think there’s some legal importance to that in terms of allowing continued remediation on site,” Mossman said.
Mossman, on behalf of AltEn, also asked that the village board not add any conditions other than what the planning commission has recommended to the revocation.
After Mossman finished presenting to the village board, the public hearing was closed at 6:19 p.m. The board then started discussing what they had heard.
Like Freeman-Caddy had recommended, the board first made a motion that AltEn had violated both federal and state regulations cited in the ordinance for the conditional use permit. The board also accepted the recommendations made by the planning commission and introduced Ordinance 772 to revoke the permit.
The board then waived the three hearings and adopted the ordinance to revoke the permit with exceptions related to remediation.
“The intended effect of the revocation shall be that the current permit to produce ethanol will be terminated and the use of the anaerobic digestion facility will cease, but the equipment, digester and other facilities may be used only for clean-up and disposal of environmental waste, until the same is completed,” the meeting minutes stated.
The village board then continued on with their normal meeting.