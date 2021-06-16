Mead board revokes AltEn permit

Freeman-Caddy recommended that the board first establish a finding for the violation of the permit, similar to the way the planning commission did on May 19 before making the recommendation to revoke the permit with certain conditions.

These conditions are related to remediation of the site going forward. Freeman-Caddy cited a concern discussed at the planning commission meeting that if the permit would be revoked then AltEn would be unable to use equipment and process on site for clean-up.

Local Mead residents Jody Weible and John Schnell both also spoke in support of revoking the permit.

Weible said she had gotten about 230 signatures for a petition related to the revocation and mentioned large pools of filtered water now standing above ground. She expressed concern over potential pesticides evaporating into the air.

According to information supplied by Weible after the meeting these tanks are temporary and are used as part of the water treatment. There will be nine total tanks constructed.

“You’ve got to have some kind of contingency plan that’s going to be safe for our community and a giant swimming pool on top of the ground isn’t safe for our community,” Weible said at the meeting.