Mayor to recommend firework changes

ASHLAND – During his scheduled comments at the end of the Ashland City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Grauerholz announced he will be looking into revising the city’s fireworks ordinances.

“July 4 was tremendous, but I felt there were safety problems and travel problems on the city streets in Ashland with people lighting fireworks in our streets and our parks,” he said during the council meeting last Thursday at Ashland Public Library.

One of Grauerholz’s concerns focused on the annual Fourth of July fireworks show put on at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium by the Ashland Are Chamber of Commerce, the Ashland Medical Foundation and Ashland Fire and Rescue.

During the event, many people gather in the parking lot between the football stadium and the ball park. While there, they light off fireworks of their own.

“They are shooting fireworks in the park close to kids, close to vehicles, which is I feel a very big safety hazard,” Grauerholz said.

He also noted the number of street that were blocked by residents lighting off fireworks on July 4.

“I recommend we put some kind of control on that,” the mayor said.