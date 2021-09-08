Mayor reports on recent Platte River flood control meeting

ASHLAND – Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz reported on a legislative bill that discusses the Platte River, but not in a negative way with regards to Ashland.

In the mayor’s report during the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, Grauerholz said he and Council Member Chuck Niemeyer, along with Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Caleb Fjone, attended a meeting about LB 406 last week.

LB 406, introduced by State Sen. Mike McDonnell (District 5), will create a task force to collect information about building multiple reservoirs or other flood control measures along the lower Platte River. The study is estimated to cost $1.8 million.

The bill includes language that says flood control measures would not be detrimental to communities along the river, including Ashland. That stems from numerous attempts in the past century to dam the river near Ashland, which would have flooded the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grauerholz said those in attendance met in small groups to “brainstorm” positive ideas to accomplish flood control. He also said that they learned that much of the flooding in the lower Platte River is caused by water coming from the Loup and Elkhorn rivers. Some of the preliminary suggestions included smaller water impoundments along those tributaries.