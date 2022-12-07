Mayor, council members take oath of office

ASHLAND – The new mayor and two council members were sworn in during the Ashland City Council’s annual meeting on Dec. 1.

Jim Anderson was sworn in as mayor with friends and family present to witness the occasion. With his son Jason Anderson, nephew Kirby Anderson and friend Ron Pletcher at his side, Anderson raised his hand and repeated the oath of office.

“It is indeed a pleasure for me to be mayor of the Ashland community and my hometown,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor.”

The new mayor also noted that his uncle, Ed Anderson, served as mayor of Ashland from 1954 to 1959 and again from 1962 to 1966. His brother, Jack Anderson (Kirby Anderson’s father) served on the city council from 1979 to 1983.

Anderson had been serving as interim mayor since early November when Mayor Rick Grauerholz died suddenly. Grauerholz’s wife, Becky, was at the meeting and received a proclamation from Anderson in honor of Grauerholz’s time as mayor and his dedication as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

Anderson had been serving on the city council representing Ward 1 (east ward). He chose not to run for re-election as council member in order to become a candidate for the mayor race. He defeated Amanda Roe in last month’s General Election.

After Anderson was sworn in, his replacement on the council was also sworn in. Jerry Lofberg was chosen by the voters of Ward 1 in the Nov. 8 General Election. He defeated Daniel Linke.

The new Ward 2 council member, Michelle Libal, also took the oath of office. The Ward 2 seat opened up when sitting council member Bruce Wischmann opted to run for mayor rather than try for another term on the council. Wischmann was defeated in the May Primary Election. Libal was unopposed in the General Election.

Also during the annual meeting, the council elected a president to serve in 2023. Chuck Niemeyer was nominated by Jake Crnkovich and was approved unanimously by the council. The council also approved the mayoral appointments for 2023.

During the regular meeting, which preceded the annual meeting, the council approved final plats for two developments on the east end of the city.

The Oxbow Crossing project, located on Highway 6, is a three-phase development that includes commercial and residential properties on Highway 6. The developers, Ruhlman Development Company, are planning to build a steakhouse and to lease property to a fast food restaurant chain and other retail businesses. The development also includes apartment buildings.

The other final plat was for Courtyards at Iron Horse, a residential development planned for the south end of the Iron Horse subdivision. Five and Five Development is doing the project, which is geared toward the 55-and-over market, and will provide “low maintenance living” with a homeowners association to take care of tasks like snow removal and lawn care for the homeowners. The development will also have a clubhouse with a swimming pool, pickleball courts and other amenities.

The units will be built by the same owner, Aspire Homes, which is a company owned by Five and Five Development. Five and Five Development purchased a franchise from Epcon Communities, a national company building lifestyle communities across the country.

Oxbow Crossing and Courtyards at Iron Horse are planned unit developments (PUD, which allows for mixed land use in a single development. In the Ashland City Codes, the intent of a PUD is “to encourage the creative design of new living and retail areas, as distinguished from subdivisions of standard lot sizes, in order to permit such creative design in buildings, open space, and their inter-relationship while protecting the health, safety and general welfare of existing and future residents of surrounding neighborhoods.”