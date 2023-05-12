ASHLAND – Grab the popcorn and enjoy some light-hearted family fun at a Eugene T. Mahoney State Park melodrama this summer. The melodramas are designed to provide wholesome, family-orientated entertainment.

This year’s schedule, which runs May 26 to Aug. 20, features the premiere of three plays:

- “Two Gun Junction,” written by D. Chapelle, tells the tale of an heiress on the run from her father and an honest cowpoke determined to save her from a smarmy lawyer bent on stealing her fortune.

- “Pirates of the Platte,” written by Julie Eschliman, is a story of a dashing pirate who finally is chosen to be captain of the ship. But a treacherous counterpart has his own evil plans. The pirate and his first mate must try to thwart this evil plan to win the heart of his true love.

- “Robber’s Roost,” written by John Burkhardt, follows the story of Ma Quigley, who runs a haven for criminals in the hills north of the Dismal River. All outlaws who share their loot with her are welcome. Ma eventually learns one of the outlaws is a lawman trying to bring them to justice.

Plays are held at The Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, with a rotating schedule. For a complete schedule, visit Melodrama.net.

Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12.

For more information, call the park at 402-944-2523 extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.