ASHLAND – Start your Christmas shopping early at the River Valley Artisans and Craft Market on Oct. 9 to 10 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Browse through handmade arts and craft items in the new Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge.

Vendors will have fluid and fused to glass art, crochet towels and animals, wooden trays, natural hand lotions, goat milk soap, home décor, signs and more.

Hours for the show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.