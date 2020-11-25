Mahoney State Park restaurant closes

LINCOLN — Caddy’s Parkside Grill at the Peter Kiewit Lodge is closing its doors after two years of providing food service to guests at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

“This situation is unfortunate and is precipitated in part by diminished demand for sit-in dining options in conjunction with the present and growing COVID pandemic trends,” said Jim Swenson, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Parks Division administrator.

Game and Parks administration is evaluating options for future food services at the popular lodge that has sweeping scenic views of the Platte River watershed from the restaurant space.

Guests who may have planned to dine at the grill in the immediate future are encouraged to contact the park at 402-944-2523 for alternative dining choices in the area.