Lt. Gov. Foley declares state disaster for areas affected by the Dec. 15 windstorms

LINCOLN – On Dec. 29 at the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe windstorms that struck Nebraska on Dec. 15. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that occurred as a result of storms and high winds that downed power lines and trees and created power outages. The state declaration is needed to request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.

The State of Nebraska and local agencies continue to conduct damage assessments. Once sufficient information is gathered, a request for Federal Public Assistance will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regional office, then to FEMA headquarters, and finally to the White House for review and approval.