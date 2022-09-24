LPSNRD meets and approves 4.5 percent lower tax levy

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors met Wednesday and approved a resolution officially establishing its Fiscal Year 2023. The $36.7 million budget, which was approved during the August board meeting, requires a property tax levy of $0.026 per $100 of actual valuation. This is 4.5% lower than the previous year’s levy. The property tax requirement, $10,156,870 is the same as last year. Approval of the resolution completes a process that has involved the LPSNRD Board, staff, and the public since April, with many opportunities for public input.

Board Treasurer Bob Andersen said, “The budget process is very extensive. Directors and staff take into consideration a variety of factors, all while ensuring programs and projects continue to serve residents of the district. The lower tax levy is a result of that hard work and displays the district’s responsible spending.”

The board also approved the Lincoln Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan. The plan identifies over 100 flood reduction, stream stability, and water quality improvement projects in the Lincoln area. The plan is created in partnership with the City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. This partnership has been ongoing since 2000.

In other business the board:

- Authorized obtaining the right-of-way for two stream stability projects as part of the South Salt Creek Master Plan. The sites are in Wilderness Park near the Great Plains Trail Network connector bridge and Densmore Park.

- Approved 28 cost-share applications from district landowners for implementing best management practices ($299,050)

- Approved an agreement to survey and evaluate the sediment basin of Wildwood Lake. The area, intended to stop sediment from entering the main basin of the lake, has not received any maintenance in over 20 years. ($13,975)

- Approved a contractor bid to begin work at Cottontail WMA, north of Martell, as part of the Grassland Restoration Project. ($20,000)

- Approved three radio public awareness contracts ($30,483)