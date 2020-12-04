LPSNRD board to fill Subdistrict 3 seat

Applicants must be a resident of Subdistrict 3 and they must be a registered voter. Subdistrict 3 includes northeast Lincoln and extends north and west, including Davey, Ceresco and Prairie Home. A detailed sub district map is available at LPSNRD.org .

Subdistrict 3 residents interested in being appointed by the board to fill the vacancy from Jan. 7, 2021 through 2022 must submit a letter of application and qualifications to the board by noon on Friday, Dec. 4. The board plans to fill the vacancy at its Dec. 16 regular monthly meeting. Selected candidates will be interviewed virtually by the Executive Subcommittee of the LPSNRD Board on Friday Dec. 11. The Executive Subcommittee will, then, make a recommendation to the full board. Application letters should be addressed to: Board of Directors, Lower Platte South NRD, PO Box 83581. Lincoln, NE 68501-3581 or emailed to kspence@lpsnrd.org.