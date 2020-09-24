LPSNRD board reduces tax levy to three cents

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors, after approving a FY 2021 budget in August, has approved a resolution establishing the amount of needed property taxes for the new budget at the same amount as in FY 2020, $10.1 million.
The district’s property tax levy is three percent lower than last fiscal year, due to higher property valuations. The levy is established at $0.030024 per $100 of actual valuation. The resolution was approved when the board met on Sept. 16.
The board also approved easements for a Salt Creek Levee Trail crossing, under Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks, near First and “J” streets, just north of Rosa Parks Way. Currently trail users must cross under the tracks through an old undersized box culvert to the east, but a proposed project utilizing the new easements would allow users to cross under the tracks and bridge, while staying near the levee. BNSF and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) helped draft the easements and formal approval from both is also required before NDOT receives bids and awards a construction contract. Funds from the Federal Highway Administration will cover 80% of the cost of the project. LPSNRD will fund the remaining 20%.
A Minneapolis-based firm will help LPSNRD evaluate any effects a high capacity groundwater well will have on the groundwater supply in the Hallam area. The board approved a proposal from LRE Water, when it met Sept. 16. LRE will provide a third-party review of aquifer test results for the Monolith Materials carbon black manufacturing plant at an estimated cost to LPSNRD of $30,000. The well must also satisfy LPSNRD rules and regulations for well permits.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a professional services agreement with JEO for design and bidding services to replace up to 14 drainage pipes along Antelope Creek, between 27th and 56th streets. ($94,490)
- Approved cost-sharing ($14,641) on repairs to a portion of the Western Sarpy Clear Creek Flood Reduction Project with the Lower Platte North NRD. The levee provides protection to a portion of the Lincoln Water System wellfield. The levee sustained damage in March 2019 flooding.
- Approved the purchase ($32,690) of Global Positioning System (GPS) survey equipment to assist in the design of conservation practices.
- Approved the district’s Long Range Implementation Plan for FY 2021-2025.
- Extended authorization for the board chair to set LPSNRD board meeting dates, times and locations
- Extended authorization for the general manager to set office hours and grant temporary leave with pay and benefits.
- Approved cost-sharing on 11 water quality improvement projects with landowners totaling $114,082.
- Approved an amendment to the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project Agreement that increases the cost and extends the completion date for UNL to replace a bridge over 38th Street (from $1.4 million to $2.3 million).
- Accepted appraisals and authorized staff to acquire property for the Beal Slough Stream Stability Project, 70th to Pine Lake.
The public is encouraged to attend the next meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors on Wednesday, Oct. 21, starting at 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln in the Lincoln Room.
The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person. COVID-19 health recommendations will be observed. No public teleconference will be offered. An agenda will be posted one week prior to the meeting at LPSNRD.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!