LPSNRD board reduces tax levy to three cents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors, after approving a FY 2021 budget in August, has approved a resolution establishing the amount of needed property taxes for the new budget at the same amount as in FY 2020, $10.1 million.

The district’s property tax levy is three percent lower than last fiscal year, due to higher property valuations. The levy is established at $0.030024 per $100 of actual valuation. The resolution was approved when the board met on Sept. 16.

The board also approved easements for a Salt Creek Levee Trail crossing, under Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks, near First and “J” streets, just north of Rosa Parks Way. Currently trail users must cross under the tracks through an old undersized box culvert to the east, but a proposed project utilizing the new easements would allow users to cross under the tracks and bridge, while staying near the levee. BNSF and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) helped draft the easements and formal approval from both is also required before NDOT receives bids and awards a construction contract. Funds from the Federal Highway Administration will cover 80% of the cost of the project. LPSNRD will fund the remaining 20%.