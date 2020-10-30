LPSNRD board approves construction contracts, seedling prices unchanged

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors awarded construction contracts for three new projects when it met Wednesday. A project to repair a weir on Oak Creek, near 14th Street and Saunders Avenue, in Lincoln, is the largest of the three projects, at $425,000. Weirs slow down the flow of streams, decreasing erosion. The two other projects are replacement of a drainage pipe through the Salt Creek Levee at the Charleston Street Bridge and a spillway replacement near Hallam.

In preparation for LPSNRD’s annual tree and shrub seedling sales, the board decided to keep prices unchanged from last year. Orders for under 100 seedlings will cost $0.90 per seedling. Orders for 100 or more seedlings will cost $0.85 per seedling. Landowners can begin ordering November 4 online at LPSNRD.org. They can also obtain or download an order form and purchase seedlings via U.S. Mail. Ordering will continue until March 26, 2021, but some species sell out each year, so there is an advantage to ordering early. Orders will be available for pickup from LPSNRD in mid-April. Watch for more details at LPSNRD.org.