LPNNRD to host Nitrogen and Water Management Workshop

SCHUYLER – Do you live in the country? How often do you have your well water tested? Have you ever had your well water tested? The United States Environmental Protection Agency set the legal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water at 10 parts per million. Anything above 10 parts per million can cause serious health problems.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Lower Platte North NRD will be hosting a Nitrate Workshop at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Producers and others are encouraged to attend to learn more about the nitrate issues concerning Nebraska. Rural residents can bring in a sample of their domestic well water to be tested during the event!

Dr. Jesse Bell and Meghan Langel from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will discuss health effects linked to environmental issues such as elevated Nitrate levels in drinking water. Dan Snow from the Nebraska Water Center will discuss the vadose zone sampling results taken from the Schuyler-Richland and Bellwood Nitrate Management Areas. The vadose zone is the area below the land surface and above the groundwater table. The main purpose of this study in the LPNNRD area is to evaluate the amount of Nitrate that is in the vadose zone. This information can help determine the type of best management practices and the locations.