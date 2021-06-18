LPNNRD tables making stance on 30 by 30 plan

WAHOO – The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) Board of Directors tabled a decision on what stance the agency will take on the “30 by 30 Plan” at its monthly meeting on Monday.

The vote was mostly unanimous with Subdistrict 8 Director Jerry Johnson voting no. The board discussed looking into the plan further or forming a committee to gather information on a stance.

The 30 by 30 plan was announced by President Joe Biden in January of this year and has the goal of preserving 30% of land and 30% of waters by 2030.

The board looked at a resolution voted on and approved by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District on May 11 in response to the 30 by 30 Plan. The resolution cites that Biden’s plan “has been long on lofty goals and short on details.”

“Now therefore it be resolved, the Board of Directors of Tri-Basin Natural Resources District express their opposition to any effort by the federal government to pursue an arbitrary goal to set aside any percentage of land and water in the United States that would: circumvent the existing system of local control; infringe on private property rights; require federal approval of local or state soil and water conservation plans, regulations or projects,” the resolution read.