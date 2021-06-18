LPNNRD tables making stance on 30 by 30 plan

WAHOO – The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) Board of Directors tabled a decision on what stance the agency will take on the “30 by 30 Plan” at its monthly meeting on Monday.
The vote was mostly unanimous with Subdistrict 8 Director Jerry Johnson voting no. The board discussed looking into the plan further or forming a committee to gather information on a stance.
The 30 by 30 plan was announced by President Joe Biden in January of this year and has the goal of preserving 30% of land and 30% of waters by 2030.
The board looked at a resolution voted on and approved by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District on May 11 in response to the 30 by 30 Plan. The resolution cites that Biden’s plan “has been long on lofty goals and short on details.”
“Now therefore it be resolved, the Board of Directors of Tri-Basin Natural Resources District express their opposition to any effort by the federal government to pursue an arbitrary goal to set aside any percentage of land and water in the United States that would: circumvent the existing system of local control; infringe on private property rights; require federal approval of local or state soil and water conservation plans, regulations or projects,” the resolution read.
A lack of details was something that resonated with LPNNRD board members during discussion of the plan and how it could affect their district. The directors also discussed the potential for funds to come in related to conservation, and if the district were to establish an opposing stance toward the plan, would the district not have access to those funds.
Subdistrict 7 Director Nancy Meyer noted the term “voluntary” was used 18 times through Biden’s plan.
Ultimately, the decision came down to not having enough information on the plan.
The plan has been referred to as a “land grab” by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a recent town hall meeting hosted at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo on June 7.
USDA Spokesperson Kate Waters told the Omaha World-Herald in a recent article that the plan is not a land grab as Ricketts described.
“The 30 by 30 initiative is not a ‘land grab,’” Waters said. “Protecting private property rights and supporting the voluntary stewardship efforts of private landowners are at the core of the 30 by 30 initiative.”
Ricketts also expressed that there are not enough details, similar to the LPNNRD board.
“Part of the problem is that we’re not getting very much information about what the administration is proposing,” Ricketts said on June 7.
LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said after the meeting that the plan would be on the board’s agenda for consideration during the next meeting on July 12.