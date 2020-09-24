LPNNRD approves tax levy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – At the Sept. 14 meeting, Lower Platte North Natural Resource (LPNNRD) District Board was able to approve their annual tax levy rate of .03383 per $100 valuation and maintain the same property tax request of $3,480,715 for the fifth consecutive year.

According to LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk, because the property valuation for the district’s counties went up 5% from 2019’s valuation of $9,801,620,624 to this year’s valuation of $10,288,708,813, the tax levy went down 5% compared to last year’s rate of .035511.

Gottschalk also said that the NRD has been able to maintain the taxpayer money at about 44% of the $7,782,546 total budget because of other state and federal money that can balance the rest of the budget.

In other action, the board chose to table the LPNNRD’s annual Long Range Plan due to those in attendance via Zoom requesting more time to look over the draft presented, which was unexpected according to LPNNRD Assistant Manager Tom Mountford. The Long Range Plan is a one and five year plan that helps keep their district on schedule for the future.

“It keeps track of the direction we’re headed as a district,” Gottschalk said. “Some of the accomplishments that we’ve got and some of our goals that we’re planning to take care of over the next few years.”