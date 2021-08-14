‘Looking Glass’ on display after 6-year restoration

ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum’s new Looking Glass is spiffed up so shiny, you can almost see your own reflection in its gray and white skin.
It wasn’t easy. It took $87,500, six years and more than 31,000 volunteer hours of scraping, sanding, buffing and painting to restore the EC-135C – once a mainstay of the Strategic Air Command’s nuclear alert air fleet – to its Cold War glory.
“The entire interior of the aircraft has been removed, repaired, rewired and reinstalled,” said Andy Beemer, restoration manager for the museum in Ashland. “The guys have told us it now looks better than it did when it was flying.”
The EC-135C jets, based at Offutt Air Force Base, served as airborne command and communications posts for SAC and its successor, U.S. Strategic Command, from the early 1960s until the last one was retired in 1998. Additional EC-135s, configured differently, served other missions for SAC during the Cold War, too. The alert mission was eventually turned over to a newer Navy plane, the E-6B Mercury.
The EC-135C was one of the signature jets of the SAC fleet. If the B-52 symbolized the nuclear command’s raw power, the Looking Glass stood for its constant readiness. One of the aircraft was continuously airborne from Feb. 3, 1961, to July 24, 1990, ready to convey launch orders to Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles in case SAC headquarters or the Pentagon was obliterated in a Soviet nuclear strike.
“This was our 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week command and control aircraft,” said Brian York, the museum’s curator of exhibits. “You can really liken it to a sentry. A sentry never leaves.”
The plane was the linchpin of U.S. nuclear strategy during the Cold War because it ensured that the U.S. could retaliate if Russia attacked first.
“Looking Glass showed the U.S. could develop a second-strike capability,” said Robert Hopkins III, an author, historian and former EC-135 pilot. “The Soviets could not assume that by destroying SAC headquarters, they could win.”
The museum’s aircraft, tail number 63-8049, was the ninth of 17 EC-135Cs dedicated to the Looking Glass mission, according to Hopkins’ research. It was delivered to the Air Force in October 1964 and flew its last mission in January 1992.
The plane sat outdoors for more than 20 years – first outside the original SAC Museum at Offutt, then at the current Ashland location after being brought there by truck in 1998. It was brought indoors in 2015.
The museum moved the EC-135C from the restoration hangar to neighboring Hangar B about two weeks ago – minus its wings and four engines, because there isn’t enough room to display them.
It took a lot of elbow grease by volunteers like Dennis and Norma Kathman of Bellevue, who put in more hours than they can count on restoration work. They told their story last month in a podcast for the museum.
“It was a labor of love,” Norma Kathman said in an interview. “It was wonderful to watch it evolve. It turned out even better than we expected.”
Dennis grew up in Superior while Norma is from Pittsburgh. Both served as missile systems launch officers aboard the Looking Glass from 1979-82 while assigned to SAC at Offutt. The couple had met while attending a training school in Mississippi soon after they were commissioned as Air Force officers in 1971.
The Kathmans’ job was as critical as it got in the Cold War Air Force: before taking off, they uploaded nuclear launch codes to the plane’s onboard computer.
If an order to launch the missiles had ever gone out during their alert shift, Dennis or Norma – Air Force captains at the time – would have been the ones to carry it out. Because they held the same job, they never flew together.
«Flying on Looking Glass was probably our favorite time in the Air Force,” Norma Kathman said on the podcast. “It was special for us to be part of that.”
The Looking Glass mission grew out of the post-Sputnik shock over the Soviet Union’s new space capabilities, something the U.S. at first could not match after the satellite was launched in 1957.
SAC officials knew that meant their headquarters, seemingly safe deep in the Nebraska heartland from even the longest-range nuclear-armed Russian bombers, would soon be vulnerable to nuclear-tipped ICBMs. So would their strategic bombers at several bases in the Midwest.
That meant the U.S. nuclear arsenal could be all but wiped out.
“They were vulnerable, and they would be lost immediately,” Hopkins said in an interview.
In early 1960, SAC equipped five of its new four-engine KC-135A refueling tankers with seats and communications equipment to become airborne command posts. In 1964 and 1965, SAC took delivery of 17 of the jets specifically configured for the Looking Glass mission (so called because its launch and communication systems “mirrored” SAC’s on the ground) and designated them as EC-135Cs.
Every eight hours, an EC-135C took off from Offutt to relieve the last one, always with a SAC general officer to command a battle staff if needed. They flew orbits over the Midwest but didn’t have time to get bored because they conducted drills and ran through checklists.
“They practiced for nuclear war,” Hopkins said. “There was zero room for error.”
Norma Kathman recalled being on board during what was initially thought to be an actual nuclear war.
“Everybody followed their checklists. You just follow what you’re trained,” Kathman said. “There was no thinking of the ramifications.”
Soon the crew was told that it was a false alarm.
“We were glad when it was over,” she said.
By the time the museum brought the EC-135C indoors for restoration, it was in sorry shape, with rust and corrosion everywhere.
“The exterior wasn’t nearly as bad as the interior,” said Beemer, the restoration manager. “Everything got refinished, depending on its state of decay.”
All of the plane’s interior furnishings and consoles were removed and stored in four containers the size of semi-trailers.
The museum had planned to spend $200,000 and finish the project in two to five years. It was completed for less than half the budgeted amount thanks to all the volunteer work, but it took longer than planned.
“It was a job that just kept going,” Beemer said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Beemer to limit the number of volunteers and keep them working apart. Many of them are retirees; the oldest is 93.
“I was paranoid about keeping everybody’s grandpa healthy,” he said.
The museum has enough money left to restore the EC-135’s wings and nacelles, museum officials said, although there are no plans to reattach them. That work is scheduled to begin in 2022.