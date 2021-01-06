Looking back at second half of 2020

Retired astronaut and Ashland native’s second children’s book, “Letters from Space,” debuted on Sept. 15 during an online book premiere party. The star of the book is “Astro Clay,” an animated version of Anderson drawn by illustrator Susan Batori.

The Ashland City Council set the tax levy during the Sept. 17 meeting. It is the same amount as it has been for the past 10 years. The overall tax levy is $0.701999 per $100 of assessed valuation. The amount the city is asking for from property taxes is $740,486 for the general fund and $414,672 for the debt fund.

The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education moved forward with land acquisition for proposed new facilities. On Sept. 24 the board voted to authorize the filing of a petition of condemnation and take any other action necessary to acquire property by eminent domain. The property in question is 50 acres of farm ground in section 35, township 13 north, range 9 east. There are no residences on this property. The property will be used to build new facilities for the district.

More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been linked to residents and employees of Azria Health Ashland.