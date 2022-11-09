Lofberg, Libal win seats on city council

ASHLAND – Jerry Lofberg has taken the lead in the race for Ashland City Council Ward 1. According to unofficial election results as of 12 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lofberg received 234 votes, while opponent Daniel Linke garnered 200 votes. There were two votes cast for write-ins.

Lofberg will replace Jim Anderson, who will be the city’s next mayor. Anderson defeated Amanda Roe in the mayor’s race, according to unofficial results.

In Ward 2, Michelle Libal ran unopposed. She received 445 votes. There were also eight write-in votes cast in Ward 2.

Incumbent Bruce Wischmann chose not to run for re-election in Ward 2, instead filing as a candidate for mayor in the Primary Election. He did not advance to General Election, where Jim Anderson defeated Amanda Roe to become Ashland's next mayor.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.