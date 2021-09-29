Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County

FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault of a child last Friday.
On Sept. 20, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Officer Sean M. Vilmont, according to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department.
According to a complaint filed Wednesday, Vilmont, 51, of Fremont is facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion.
The reported dates for all three counts were between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. The counts indicated that the victim was age 11 or 12 during the accused crimes.
The first two counts charge Vilmont with having sexual contact with the victim, while the third charges him with photographing, filming or recording the victim’s intimate area without their knowledge and consent.
The first two counts are Class 3A felonies, which has a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment in the state of Nebraska. The third is a Class 4 felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.
According to the WPD release, the department was notified when NSP’s investigation of Vilmont began. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations and had been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal.
“In light of the pending criminal charges, Officer Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal,” Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell wrote in the statement announcing the charges.
In 2019, Vilmont was promoted by Ferrell to the new rank of lieutenant, which is second-in-command in that agency.
Vilmont has been with the Wahoo Police Department for more than a decade. He also has worked for the Ashland Police Department prior to coming to Wahoo.
Vilmont’s first arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.