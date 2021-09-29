Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County

FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault of a child last Friday.

On Sept. 20, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Officer Sean M. Vilmont, according to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department.

According to a complaint filed Wednesday, Vilmont, 51, of Fremont is facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion.

The reported dates for all three counts were between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. The counts indicated that the victim was age 11 or 12 during the accused crimes.

The first two counts charge Vilmont with having sexual contact with the victim, while the third charges him with photographing, filming or recording the victim’s intimate area without their knowledge and consent.

The first two counts are Class 3A felonies, which has a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment in the state of Nebraska. The third is a Class 4 felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.