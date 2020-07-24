GREENWOOD – The Sideline Power group is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new corporate headquarters just off Interstate 80 at exit 420 in Greenwood.
In 2011, Matt Starr, founder and CEO of Sideline Power, had a vision. This vision was to provide the most cutting-edge technology and ultimate in customer service for the coaching communications industry.
Working with one product category, headsets, out of his basement, Starr dedicated himself to his vision and mission. Five years later, Sideline Power had grown into a thriving business that offered multiple product lines across three different categories – headsets, end zone cameras and drones.
By this time, Starr was ready to move his business to a stand-alone building. He moved operations and management to a humble 720 square foot building in downtown Greenwood and built a warehouse and service center on the property behind his house.
Now, four years later, Sideline Power has moved into brand new facility encompassing more than 6,000 square feet. Moving into a larger facility is an opportunity for continued growth in Sideline Power’s current people, product, and pro
