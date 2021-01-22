Hrdlicka sworn in as county supervisor

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors held its reorganization meeting on Jan. 12, swearing in newly-elected Tom Hrdlicka to take Ed Rastovski’s seat in District 6. Hrdlicka won the Nov. 3 General Election.

District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf were also sworn in to continue their time on the county board after being re-elected on Nov. 3.

The board appointed Karloff to continue as chairperson of the board and Lutton as vice chairperson. They also nominated District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig as temporary chairperson if Karloff and Lutton are both unavailable.

While Rastovski will not return to the county board, they did nominate him to take a position on Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees to replace Gregory Hohl, who recently resigned. The county board approved this temporary appointment until they are able to find a long term replacement.