 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hrdlicka sworn in as county supervisor
0 comments
top story

Hrdlicka sworn in as county supervisor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
County Supervisors

SWORN IN: Scott Sukstorf,  (from left), Doris Karloff and Tom Hrdlicka are sworn in to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors before the board meeting on Jan. 12 at the county courthouse in Wahoo. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors held its reorganization meeting on Jan. 12, swearing in newly-elected Tom Hrdlicka to take Ed Rastovski’s seat in District 6. Hrdlicka won the Nov. 3 General Election.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf were also sworn in to continue their time on the county board after being re-elected on Nov. 3. 

The board appointed Karloff to continue as chairperson of the board and Lutton as vice chairperson. They also nominated District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig as temporary chairperson if Karloff and Lutton are both unavailable. 

While Rastovski will not return to the county board, they did nominate him to take a position on Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees to replace Gregory Hohl, who recently resigned. The county board approved this temporary appointment until they are able to find a long term replacement.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics