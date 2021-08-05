Christian Women to meet in Ashland on Aug. 10

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St, Ashland.

The guest speaker, Joyce Poggensee from Harlan, Iowa, works in home health, volunteers in the women’s prison at Mitchellville, Iowa and also has a ministry called Jesus Ever Present Ministry. Through her presentation she helps others find contentment with decisions they make in life.

The luncheon will also include a special feature – learn how to cook in a healthy way with an air fryer.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Connie Hanson of Ashland. Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Ashland.

Please call Barb at 402-443-1299, or Mary at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.