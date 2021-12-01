Local vendors among those scheduled for holiday craft show

ASHLAND – After going virtual last year, the Hometown Holidays Vendor and Craft Show is back in person.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 10 a.m. and closing up at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Event Center.

Shelby Stewart of Greenwood has been organizing this Christmas event for five years. In previous years it was held at two locations, but Stewart downsized a bit this year and it will be in just one spot.

Despite downsizing, all of the booths have been rented, Stewart said. There will be 25 vendors at the show, with a wide variety of items for sale.

“I hope that people will be excited to come back and see the vendors in person and visit with their favorite vendors from the past and see some news ones,” she added.

Stewart said local vendors will include Stewart Creations by Doug and Vicki Stewart, Keiser Farms Popcorn, crochet creations by Heather Kennedy, Pixie Porch Mercantile, a business owned by Amy Bevis and Kubik’s Kookies, among many others.

At the end of the show, there will a drawing for gift baskets donated by the vendors. Stewart said anyone who comes to the show can enter the drawing for free.