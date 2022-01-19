Local leaders weigh in on lake proposal

The STAR WARS committee, which was created after passage of LB 406 in 2021, was tasked with identifying opportunities to enhance and sustain the state’s two greatest assets – people and resources, according to information provided during the Jan. 10 press conference to those in attendance, which included several Ashland leaders.

Pfeiffer, Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz, Ashland City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer and Chamber Member Shirley Neimeyer were involved in discussion and meetings regarding the STARWARS initiative.

Ashland leaders were a part of the dialogue because the area has been the target of numerous attempts over the last century to dam the Platte River and create a large lake. Every one of the previous plans would have covered the majority of the community with water.

Ashlanders have fought these efforts from the beginning. Every time it returned, a “gray cloud” was cast over Ashland and potential economic development, Pfeiffer said.

This time, however, Ashland officials insisted from the beginning that the city must be spared. And this time, they were heard.

“They said that there wouldn’t be any talk about a dam on the Platte River,” Pfeiffer told the Chamber.