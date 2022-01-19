Local leaders weigh in on lake proposal

ASHLAND – At the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting last Thursday, there were plenty of great things to talk about.
Like the 2022 Stir-Up theme, which will piggy back on the extremely successful 2021 celebration theme of alien abduction to salute the movie franchise “Ghostbusters.”
Or the report on the phenomenal turnout for the December Cruisin’ Into Christmas event, where 500 free hot dogs were handed out in less than an hour as residents and visitors cruised through the city’s streets to give and receive the holiday spirit.
But the topic that got the most time on the Jan. 13 meeting agenda was the recent report from a committee formed by the Nebraska Legislature that mentions the possibility of a lake near – but not on top of – Ashland.
On Jan. 10 state officials unveiled plans proposed by the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) committee that include the possibility of a 4,000-acre lake somewhere in the lower Platte River corridor.
The lake could be located near Ashland, according to state and local officials.
“It’s going to be a huge positive for Ashland,” said Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer.
The STAR WARS committee, which was created after passage of LB 406 in 2021, was tasked with identifying opportunities to enhance and sustain the state’s two greatest assets – people and resources, according to information provided during the Jan. 10 press conference to those in attendance, which included several Ashland leaders.
Pfeiffer, Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz, Ashland City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer and Chamber Member Shirley Neimeyer were involved in discussion and meetings regarding the STARWARS initiative.
Ashland leaders were a part of the dialogue because the area has been the target of numerous attempts over the last century to dam the Platte River and create a large lake. Every one of the previous plans would have covered the majority of the community with water.
Ashlanders have fought these efforts from the beginning. Every time it returned, a “gray cloud” was cast over Ashland and potential economic development, Pfeiffer said.
This time, however, Ashland officials insisted from the beginning that the city must be spared. And this time, they were heard.
“They said that there wouldn’t be any talk about a dam on the Platte River,” Pfeiffer told the Chamber.
The exact location of the proposed lake has not yet been revealed. Pfeiffer said they were told there were three sites being considered, but the most “likely” would be located on the Sarpy County side of the Platte River near Linoma Beach and across from Camp Ashland.
Grauerholz said the proposed location is “about three miles from the edge of Ashland.”
Given Ashland’s proximity to the proposed lake, and the century of suffering the community has endured from the numerous attempts to flood the town to create a body of water, perhaps the lake could be named after the community,” Pfeiffer said, only partly in jest.
“They ought to call it Lake Ashland,” Pfeiffer said.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who championed the STAR WARS committee and serves as a member, said they have identified possible locations, but no action has been taken to acquire the land needed for the project. The plan is to obtain the land without using eminent domain, the senator also noted.
Hilgers introduced and co-signed LB 1023 earlier this month to give the state Department of Natural Resources authority to acquire land for the project. Without specifying a location, it also identified “potential opportunities within the floodway near the Platte River” in Sarpy County.
The bill also notes that the project could not have a negative impact on Ashland and other communities.
The protection offered Ashland is a positive factor in the proposed lake. The project could also be a “boon to economic development,” said Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation.
“This makes us stand apart from all other small town USAs,” he said.
The lake proposal includes amenities like a resort, recreation complex, town center, marinas, residential areas and public parks that could generate $150 million each year in the region, according to the STARWARS Initiative Fact Sheet.
The STAR WARS committee used Lake Okoboji in Iowa as an example of what type of project is being proposed. Lake Okoboji is about 3,600 acres, slightly smaller than the proposed lake.
Ashland’s mayor said having a recreational lake near Ashland could be beneficial to the community.
“There’s a lot of money at Lake Okoboji,” Grauerholz said.
While there is plenty of excitement for the proposed lake project, there is also caution. Shirley Niemeyer said it is a “wonderful project for economic development and recreation,” but has concerns with environmental impact and flood control.
Flood control is also an issue for Ashland City Council Member Bruce Wischmann, who spoke up at the end of the Chamber meeting.
“I am in favor of it but, what I will say is we need remediation and mitigation on flood waters that come down here from Wahoo Creek and Salt Creek,” he said. “This has to come to an end.”
The Wahoo Creek Watershed was also mentioned in the STAR WARS initiative, which proposes 10 flood control dams in Saunders County to reduce flood risk.
Grauerholz also cautioned the Chamber members to remember that there is a long process ahead, including research, planning and development, before a lake is created.
“This is just very, very, very preliminary stuff,” he said.
Chris Dunker of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.