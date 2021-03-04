Local artist finds inspiration around Saunders County

WAHOO – It’s been almost a year since Alissa Hansen started producing water color art inspired by locations and buildings in Saunders County.
Hansen, her husband and two children moved to the area in December 2018 to help take care of her mother who has dementia. In April 2019, Hansen moved her family from her parent’s home in Ithaca to a house near downtown Wahoo.
Hansen said she was feeling homesick for her previous home in Denver when she decided to make a change and embrace her surroundings – Wahoo and Saunders County.
“So moving here, one way I thought of coping with that was to embrace where I am,” Hansen said.
Because of her love for walking, Hansen and her husband tried to find a home close to downtown Wahoo. When she lived in Denver, Hansen would walk around the downtown area and find most of her inspiration from people.
In an attempt to accept her surroundings, Hansen continued to walk around Wahoo and drive around Saunders County to find inspiration. Only instead of observing people like she had in Denver, she began to observe buildings.
“I’ll start doing the buildings which are portraits of people in their own way,” Hansen said. “They are the existence of people and what they create.”
This was in May 2020, just a few months into the pandemic.
Hansen said when she started she really didn’t have a certain style or process in mind, she was just exploring. Sometimes when she goes on walks or drives around she’ll create quick sketches or take photos and work from those photos.
While she sometimes works from photos, Hansen does not paint exactly what she is seeing. Sometimes she keeps it imperfect because flaws can make images more beautiful.
Hansen said using watercolor is different from other art medium because if she makes a mistake, it’s really difficult to fix it. With watercolor, all the mistakes and flaws show. But that isn’t always a negative for her.
“Sometimes I like the flaws,” Hansen said.
Her work can be found at Turtle Creek Gallery in Ashland or on her studio’s Facebook page, Stone Cottage Studio; on her website http://alissahansen.com/ or on Instagram @alissahansenart. Her studio is named after the home her family owns in Wahoo, which they had likened to a small, stone cottage when they first purchased it.
Hansen said since she started her Saunders County work almost one year ago, she has found a lot of enrichment and fulfilment in accepting her surroundings. While her focus has been on buildings, the support she has received from the community has been impactful on her.