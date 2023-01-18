Lighthouse Boutique: New boutique lights up downtown Ashland

ASHLAND – The opportunity to buy good quality, stylish clothing in Ashland increased dramatically with the opening of a small store.

Lighthouse Boutique opened in downtown Ashland last November, right before the holiday shopping season began.

Owners Brittany Behrens and Kaitlin Lawson, along with their husbands, Chase Behrens and Ethan Lawson, joined forces to open the boutique at 1411 Silver Street.

The long, narrow building holds a wide variety of clothing and accessories for women, men and children, along with unique Husker and Bluejay gear custom-made for their store.

Along the exposed brick walls, there are displays of what Lawson and Behrens describe as “contemporary women’s clothing,” along with high-end men’s apparel and a wide variety of children’s clothes. They also have beach towels and other “lake” accessories.

“Our overall vibe is more every day, classic staple pieces, unique but not fancy special occasion items,” Behrens said.

“We wanted to offer something you can’t get in Target or someplace bigger,” Lawson added.

Behrens and Lawson both moved to the Iron Horse subdivision on the outskirts of Ashland at roughly the same time, about five years ago. They were seeking a small town atmosphere where they could raise their kids and be close to the state’s largest cities.

Although they live on opposite ends of the neighborhood, they became friends. Between the two families, they have six kids ranging in age from 10 years to 11 months. Lawson’s four are 7, 5, 2 and 11 months, while the Behrens kids are 10 and 7.

Behrens and her husband had a “crazy” idea to open a shop, and pondered who would make the perfect business partners. They didn’t have to go far to find the Lawsons.

“Kaitlin and Ethan were at the very, very top of our list and we threw out this crazy idea and they said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Behrens said.

Behrens said they saw a need in Ashland for a clothing boutique.

“I just thought it would be nice to have somewhere for people to be able to stop and shop as opposed to having to run to the outlet or run to Lincoln or run to Omaha,” Behrens said.

Finding a location in Ashland was a challenge, as there is rarely a vacant commercial space. When the former Edward Jones building changed ownership, Behrens and Lawson had to quickly jump on the opportunity.

“We had three or four weeks to make the final decision,” Behrens remembered.

The building had been renovated by the previous owner, so there wasn’t much work to be done, aside from a little painting and installing some new flooring, Behrens said.

Once the location was secured, Behrens and Lawson set about finding inventory. In October they went to Dallas Market Center, where vendors and manufacturers show off their products.

“We purchased pretty much the entire store,” Lawson said.

But before they went “shopping,” Lawson did her homework, researching brands, labels and quality before heading to Dallas.

Although they each have their own personal style, Behrens and Lawson share some of the same taste in clothing and accessories.

“Our eye is similar so we gravitate toward the same things,” Behrens said.

Their sense of style also resonates with customers, who kept the shop busy since it opened Nov. 5. Although it could be due to the Christmas shopping season or because they were the “new kid on the block,” Behrens and Lawson want to keep the momentum going.

“We’re hopeful we can continue to offer unique styles and fun things and attract more customers from surrounding towns and cities, because Ashland is attracting people from Omaha and Lincoln all the time,” Lawson said.

The new business owners have benefited from other local entrepreneurs who are happy to share their experiences. They have joined the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and have turned to Ashley Welch, owner of multiple Ashland businesses including Salt Creek Mercantile and Fariner Bakery, as well as Postscript owner Laura Capp.

“They’ve been so welcoming,” Behrens said.

The boutique owners also appreciate the fact that local businesses enjoy promoting each other.

“We’re all on the same team here,” Lawson said.

In their first few months, the partners have settled into their roles.

“It’s crucial for all of us to have our own individual roles in this,” Lawson said.

Behrens is the “business guru,” Lawson said. An attorney, Behrens established the business licensing and created the business plan.

Lawson’s input is on the creative end.

“I do the design work when it comes to the overall aesthetic,” she said.

They have assigned roles for their husbands as well. Ethan Lawson is the tech guy, installing the security and point-of-sale systems for the store, while Chase Behrens is the handyman who put in the new flooring and is there whenever a light needs to be hung or shelf needs to be built.

All four fulfill their roles while they are also working full-time elsewhere. Behrens is the in-house lawyer for First National Bank of Omaha.

“This is my midnight/4 a.m. job,” Behrens said.

Lawson is a stay-at-home mom to her four littles who squeezes time in at the boutique while her husband is with the kids.

“It’s a team effort,” she said.

They have 12 employees on staff – all part-time. Many are local high school students with busy schedules that Lawson and Behrens are happy to work around. They encourage the teens to work at the store, even if it’s just one day a week.

“It’s a fun side gig for them,” Lawson said.

Behrens and Lawson also encourage their customers to be honest with their assessment of the boutique.

“That’s one of the nice things about being in a small community,” said Behrens. “You have a lot of good relationships across the community, and people here have been really open to give us feedback so we’ve been able to grow and pivot a lot faster.”

Through feedback, they have improved areas of inefficiency at the cash wrap and added small touches like coat racks in the changing rooms.

They are still learning to use social media for marketing and to monitor fashion trends.

“Because everyone is on some form of social media and that’s how a lot of people hear about us,” Lawson said.

Overall, the pair have gained a lot of experience in the short time they’ve been in business.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much about establishing a business, how to manage our employees, importing inventory and just the management of the inventory itself,” Lawson said.