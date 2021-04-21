Lemon fulfills husband's dream of owning store

Last fall he felt it was safe to come back to work and he started getting all of the paperwork ready for the Jan. 1 turnover date.

“He did all the leg work,” Sandy said.

The couple was all set to finalize the papers on Dec. 29, but a snow storm postponed the signing until Jan. 4.

On Dec. 30, Sandy took Larry to the hospital, where he was tested for COVID-19. The test was positive. He stayed in the hospital for five days.

After being home for a few days, Larry began to experience tightness in his chest. He was readmitted to the hospital and put in the COVID unit, where he could not have visitors.

Sandy said after 20 days in the COVID unit Larry was put in a regular room and she spent two full days with him. Just a short time after she got home from her last visit, the hospital called her back because Larry was not doing well.

Larry struggled to breathe, Sandy said, and his heart rate skyrocketed while his oxygen level plummeted. Morphine helped calm his heart, but Larry’s scarred lungs could not handle the pneumonia caused by COVID-19. He passed away with Sandy by his side, minutes before his daughters could get to the hospital.