Learn about bees and wildflowers at three ‘Celebrating Nebraska Pollinator’ Events

GRETNA – Pollinator Party will be held, Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schramm Education Center, 21502 West Hwy 31. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a family-friendly pollinator event with activities outside and in the Schramm Education Center Classroom. Attendees can see live honey bees, bumble bees, rare butterflies and other insects and help survey the Schramm prairie for insects as part of a prairie pollinator bioblitz.

The Pollinator Party also includes games, crafts, honey tasting and the chance to ask questions about managed and wild bees. Master gardeners and entomologists from Nebraska Extension will answer lawn and garden questions. Admission costs will apply if visitors want to explore the Schramm Education Center.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission pollinator event is presented in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab, Nebraska Extension, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Entomology Department and Nebraska Public Media.

During June, Nebraska gardeners and nature lovers are encouraged to enter the “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators Photo Contest” on Instagram. Nebraska Public Media is looking for photos of wildflowers and native plants in bloom, pollinators in action, and even photos of people planting and tending to pollinator-friendly yards.

Participants who use the hashtag #PlantWildflowersNE when uploading photos to Instagram will be entered into a drawing to win one of two prize packages. Entries may be featured in photo galleries on the Nebraska Public Media website and social media accounts.

More information, rules and eligibility for the “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators Photo Contest” are available at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/pollinators.

National partners for “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” include the PBS series “Nature” and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. For more information about these events, wild bees and pollinators, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/pollinators.