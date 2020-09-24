Lambert finds success at State Fair

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – The popular Nebraska State Fair was held Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 in Grand Island. This was not a normal state fair, though. Due to COVID-19 there were no carnival rides, concerts, and the many food vendors.

However, 4-H and FFA kids still got an opportunity to showcase their hard work throughout the year with livestock shows and exhibits. This was all done with extra sanitary precautions of course, “... the State Fair will provide additional $30,000 to manage cleaning and sanitizing throughout the event”, according to the Nebraska State Fair website.

Competing at this unprecedented State Fair was a local FFA member, Luke Lambert. Lambert represented the Ashland-Greenwood chapter in showing swine. He competed with two different breeds, a berkshire and a crossbred gilt, in the sophomore division.

Lambert walked away with two ribbons receiving fifth place for Berkshire and sixth place for crossbred gilt. He plans on returning to the State Fair next year and trying his luck in beef.