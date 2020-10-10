Kuddes receives Be Prepared Award

LINCOLN – Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presented this year’s Be Prepared awards in a virtual ceremony on Monday, recognizing volunteers and community organizations for excellence in emergency preparedness and disaster response.

Presented during National Preparedness Month, the Be Prepared Awards program is in its 13th year of honoring Nebraskans who volunteer their time and energy to support preparedness in Nebraska communities.

The awards are sponsored by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Nebraska Citizen Corps Program and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

“While trained professionals like police, paramedics, firefighters and medical workers are essential in a crisis, volunteers also play a critical role in our response to any emergency situation,” Foley said. “The Be Prepared Awards recognize the efforts of both of these groups, Nebraskans who are always ready to assist at a moment’s notice.”

Area award recipients include Jim Kuddes of Ashland. Kuddes received the Citizen Corps Volunteer of the Year award, recognizing his work with Dodge County CERT responding to severe flooding in February 2020.