Kubat HealthCare acquires Ashland Pharmacy

ASHLAND – Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces Dec. 6 the acquisition of Ashland Pharmacy, located at 1401 Silver Street in Ashland.

“At Kubat HealthCare, it is our mission to making our patients’ lives better by providing exceptional access to care and compassionate service,” said Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare, “We are pleased to partner with Ashland Pharmacy and extend our additional services and resources to Ashland and the surrounding communities.”

In 1994, Staci Hubert acquired Ashland Pharmacy. Now a Kubat HealthCare Partner, Ashland Pharmacy will continue to offer a full-service pharmacy out of their current location with the same operating hours. Patients can still receive their vaccines, pick up their diabetic supplies and prescriptions, or shop in the retail section of the store.

“I have always had a passion to be able to take care of our area residents locally,” commented Hubert, now pharmacist-in-charge at Ashland Pharmacy, “Knowing Kubat has the same vision and mission gives me peace of mind that by handing over the back-office responsibilities, paperwork and mandatory regulations, I can concentrate on increasing services and improving the healthcare in Ashland.”