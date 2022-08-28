Kracl appointed as judge in Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN – On Aug. 19, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties).

Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s prosecutor since December 2011. From 2007 to 2010, she served as Deputy County Attorney for Colfax and Butler counties. As needed, she has also served as Special Prosecutor for Dodge, Platte, Saunders, Seward and York counties since 2011.

As a county prosecutor, she has handled complicated criminal cases including a murder investigation, attempted murder prosecution, grand juries and fingerprint and DNA evidence. As Schuyler City Prosecutor, she has prosecuted numerous city ordinance or municipal violations. In her capacity as County Attorney, she has reviewed search warrants, issued county attorney subpoenas, and reviewed probable cause affidavits prior to asking for arrest warrants to be issued. Her experience as a Special Prosecutor has included handling a grand jury for a death in a jail and investigating alleged prosecutorial misconduct for attempt to influence the testimony of a law enforcement officer.

Kracl has practiced law in Schuyler since August 2010, where she handles real estate contracts, wills, and powers of attorney.

Kracl holds a Bachelors Degree in Education from Wayne State College (graduating cum laude) and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law. She also holds an executive certificate from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, Nebraska County Attorneys Association and the National District Attorneys Association.

Kracl is very active in community service endeavors. She has been a leader of the Colfax County Food and Toy Corporation, which serves families facing food insecurity during the Winter Break from school. For over a decade, the group has come together to provide food, toys and clothing to families in need during the month of December.

She serves on numerous boards and committees, including: the County Attorney Standards Advisory Committee, Columbus Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors, Colfax County Food Pantry Board, Nebraska Mediation Center Board, Northeast Nebraska Human Trafficking Taskforce, CHI Mental Health Committee of Colfax County, Colfax County Juvenile Services Committee, Schuyler Community Development and others.

Earlier this year, Kracl was selected to represent Nebraska at the Coalition for Juvenile Justice Conference in Washington, DC. She was recognized by the Nebraska Bar Association with an Award of Appreciation in 2021. She has also previously been honored with the Schuyler Sertoma Service to Mankind Award and as Volunteer of the Year by the Schuyler Chamber of Commerce.

Kracl fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Frank J. Skorupa.

The primary place of office for the judgeship is Columbus.