Kolache contest invites bakers to compete 

Each Saturday, guests will be allowed in as the judges of the competition to sample the 10 different kolaches and view the flower maze. As they walk through the maze, the attendees will rate each sample and at the end they will vote on their favorite.

Guest tickets will be sold in advance with a cap of 100 guests per Saturday. Ticket sales will open closer to the event.

Lewis said at the end the guests will vote for their favorite kolache. The top two bakers from each Saturday will receive a prize and then compete in the finals in August. Lewis hopes to hold the finals during Beer Barrel Days if Prague is able to host the celebration again.

While the kolache samples will be anonymous, bakers can sell their kolaches at the end of the maze with standard prices being $2 per kolache and $20 for a dozen.

Lewis said the most difficult part for bakers is going to be figuring out what filling they will use because he estimates a lot of guests won’t necessarily want the traditional kolache fillings like poppy see, pruned, apricots or cherry.