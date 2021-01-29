Kolache contest invites bakers to compete 

PRAGUE – Prague is the perfect location for tourism, Jeff Lewis said.
With its proximity to Omaha and Lincoln as well as Fremont and Columbus, it’s the perfect trip.
“We’re right smack in the middle of all those towns,” Lewis said.
Which is why Lewis continues to come up with new ideas and events to attract visitors with his business A-Mazing Flowers and Studio cut flower maze.
One of those ideas has come to realization. Throughout the month of July, Lewis will be inviting guests to his world’s only cut flower maze to test the kolache creations of 40 different bakers.
After opening registration up in December, Lewis said he has 15 bakers registered for the event from the area and is looking for the remaining 25 bakers. To register, Lewis said the best way would be through the flower maze Facebook page.
He said registration is free and there are no specifications on where the kolache maker is from, so he hopes to get some out of state bakers along with local ones. Bakers who sign up now have first pick for which Saturday they will compete.
On July 3, 10, 17 and 24, 10 out of the 40 bakers will provide samples of their version of kolaches. Lewis said each competitor will bake 30 kolaches and cut them into fourths for each sample.
Each Saturday, guests will be allowed in as the judges of the competition to sample the 10 different kolaches and view the flower maze. As they walk through the maze, the attendees will rate each sample and at the end they will vote on their favorite.
Guest tickets will be sold in advance with a cap of 100 guests per Saturday. Ticket sales will open closer to the event.
Lewis said at the end the guests will vote for their favorite kolache. The top two bakers from each Saturday will receive a prize and then compete in the finals in August. Lewis hopes to hold the finals during Beer Barrel Days if Prague is able to host the celebration again.
While the kolache samples will be anonymous, bakers can sell their kolaches at the end of the maze with standard prices being $2 per kolache and $20 for a dozen.
Lewis said the most difficult part for bakers is going to be figuring out what filling they will use because he estimates a lot of guests won’t necessarily want the traditional kolache fillings like poppy see, pruned, apricots or cherry.
“They have to decide, are they going to use poppy seed, or do they want to do a Bavarian cream with cherry or something more fufu for the guests,” Lewis said. “If they’re coming from Omaha and Lincoln for entertainment, they’re not going to be Czechs necessarily. They’re not going to want poppy seed.”