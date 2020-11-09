 Skip to main content
Kjar takes sixth at state dairy judging
Kjar takes sixth at state dairy judging

ASHLAND – State dairy judging, which normally takes place during the state fair, was held virtually this year. The competition includes judging eight different classes of dairy cows and a 50 question multiple choice test.

The Ashland-Greenwood High School FFA chapter had one team competing. The team members included four seniors: Ellie Stohlmann, Bryce Kjar, Cody Grauerholz, and Ethan Hegwood. Kjar placed sixth individually out of over 150 participants, with the rest of the team contributing to the team’s 14th place finish overall.

