Kitrell joins Sideline Power family

GREENWOOD – Sideline Power is excited to announce Barry Kitrell as the newest member of the Sideline Power family.

Kitrell, an Ashland native, brings decades of extensive experience in football as well as professional experience in business, sales, and marketing. Never one to give less than 100%, Kitrell has spent over a decade coaching high school football, owning and operating an ever-expanding fitness center, and working a full-time job.

Having played collegiate level football for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kitrell bequeathed his love of the sport to his sons who have previously played with or are currently involved in programs for Tulsa University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Ohio University. While he isn’t coaching at present, Kitrell remains active with his local high school football team as the color commentator for online game broadcasts. A devoted father and husband, Kitrell invests free time supporting his family in their activities. When he takes time for himself, he enjoys indulging in a round of Frisbee golf.

“I’m excited to have him on board,” said Sideline Power CEO, Matt Starr. “He is one of the most genuine and enthusiastic individuals I have ever known. He knows football inside and out and is truly passionate about sharing his enthusiasm with others.”

With decades of experience and understanding in football, solution based sales and marketing, as well as cutting edge product portfolios, Kitrell is a solid addition to the Sideline Power family.