Kern has role in Wayne State College play
Kern has role in Wayne State College play

WAYNE – The setting is ancient Greece. The Peloponnesian War has stretched on for more than 20 years. In this male-dominated society, women hold no power to negotiate peace. Until Lysistrata devises a plan.

The cast includes Miranda Trowbridge of Murdock and Braden Kern of Ashland.

Lysistrata is presented by the Wayne State College Theatre Program Nov. 11 to 14 in the Black Box Theatre. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Black Box Theatre is located in the Lied Performing Arts Annex of the Peterson Fine Arts Building.

Tickets are $5 per person, with free admission for WSC students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are available at the door, with no reserved seats. Seating is limited.

