Karloff recall related to Yutan solar farm 

WAHOO – On Monday, Rhonda Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall petition she filed was related to the proposed solar farm project near Yutan, amongst other things.

Carritt filed the recall against District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff on July 21. Carritt’s reasoning for the filing stems from Karloff allegedly not representing “the best interests of the district.”

“The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district,” the statement read. “Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”

In May, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to grant Community Energy a conditional use permit with several conditions attached to install a solar farm on 500 acres of Saunders County land south of Yutan. Karloff was not in attendance at this meeting.

Some of that land belongs to Karloff’s son, Chad Karloff, who, like a handful of other residents, made the decision to lease their land for the next few decades for the solar farm.

