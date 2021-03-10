JWC Fine Arts Best of Show named

ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Woman’s Club focused on visual art for the 2021 JWC Fine Arts Show.
Normally, the show includes live performances of dance, music and other entertainment, but interest was low this year, according to JWC member Krystal Einspahr, so the talent show was canceled.
However, dozens of amazing art projects were entered into the visual art category. Best of Show winners were chosen from each classroom in grade K-5 and the top three to five projects were chosen in grade 8 and in high school classes Art 1, 2, 3, and 4.
The Best of Show winners are as follows.
Kindergarten – Layne Behrens, Avri Heflin, Caleb Downing and Brooks Anderson
First Grade – Ansley Weaver, Easton Thies, Eliana Hernandez and Hunter Douglas
Second Grade – Lina Makaitis, Reed Kucera, Addelyne Cooper and Wyatt Gotch
Third Grade – Rose Jelinek, Kingston Karl, Halle Rech, Addi Sulzbach
Fourth Grade – Reagan Grell, Isaac Johnson and Silvija Makaitis
Fifth Grade – Grady Lawley, Hazel Rice, Libby Ann Lancaster and Everrett Trygstad
Eighth Grade – Brayden Slavey, Forest Greens, clay; Malia Howard, Lapted Lilyz, ink; Grace Schinck, Five Directions, ink
Art 1 – Leah Levin, Growth, clay, 11th grade; Alivia Pike, Look Deeper, tempera – ninth grade; Leah Levin, Spread My Wings and Learn to Fly, pencil, 11th grade
Art 2 – Joshua Schrieber, What We’re Made Of, 11th grade; Alese Voss, A Web of Colors, mixed, 10th grade; Presley Harms, Miss Rona, pencil, 10th grade; Alese Voss, The River on Fire, chalk, 10th grade
Art 3 – Shea Barnes, What’s Within, cardstock, 11th grade; Zandi Kern, The First Light, acrylic, 11th grade; Olivia vonRentzell, You are Spreading Yourself to Thin, 11th grade; Piper Boggs, The Blackest Eyes of the Circus, clay, 11th grade
Art 4 Independent Study – Trinity Rowley, Native Winter Spirit, oil/acrylic, 12th grade; Reynee Goff, My Best Friend E.D., mixed, 12th grade; Logan Bivens, Deserted Party, clay, 12th grade