JWC Fine Arts Best of Show named

ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Woman’s Club focused on visual art for the 2021 JWC Fine Arts Show.

Normally, the show includes live performances of dance, music and other entertainment, but interest was low this year, according to JWC member Krystal Einspahr, so the talent show was canceled.

However, dozens of amazing art projects were entered into the visual art category. Best of Show winners were chosen from each classroom in grade K-5 and the top three to five projects were chosen in grade 8 and in high school classes Art 1, 2, 3, and 4.

The Best of Show winners are as follows.

Kindergarten – Layne Behrens, Avri Heflin, Caleb Downing and Brooks Anderson

First Grade – Ansley Weaver, Easton Thies, Eliana Hernandez and Hunter Douglas

Second Grade – Lina Makaitis, Reed Kucera, Addelyne Cooper and Wyatt Gotch

Third Grade – Rose Jelinek, Kingston Karl, Halle Rech, Addi Sulzbach

Fourth Grade – Reagan Grell, Isaac Johnson and Silvija Makaitis

Fifth Grade – Grady Lawley, Hazel Rice, Libby Ann Lancaster and Everrett Trygstad