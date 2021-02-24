Jury trial set for child abuse, assault case

WAHOO – An Ashland man has demanded a jury trial after entering pleas of not guilty to charges of child abuse, assault, possession of a weapon and tampering with a witness.

Zackery Alley of Ashland entered not guilty pleas on Feb. 9 in Saunders County District Court after waiving the right to appear at an arraignment on March 1.

Alley was in front of Judge Christina Marroquin for two separate cases. In the first case, Alley is charged with two counts of tampering with a witness, one count of third degree assault and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. In the second case, the charge is child abuse.

On Feb. 18, Alley’s attorney, Steven Twohig, made several identical motions in both cases, including a motion for bond reduction, which the judge granted.

Alley was released on his own recognizance for several reasons, according to court documents, including the fact that he has attended all of the hearings pertaining to his cases so far, he has no prior failure to appear in court, he has family contacts in Saunders County and he has a significant loss of income attributed in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alley’s attorney also filed a motion demanding a jury trial. A jury trial for both cases is set for May 10. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 12.