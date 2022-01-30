LINCOLN – January is National Blood Donor Month – and dire blood shortages have made it more critical than ever to consider rolling up your sleeve.

According to the American Red Cross, Type O blood is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because O positive is the most common blood type (found in 37% of Americans) and because type O negative blood (found in 7 percent of Americans) is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune-deficient infants. The universal red cell donor has Type O negative blood. The universal plasma donor has Type AB blood.

Approximately 45% of Caucasians are type O (positive or negative), but 51% of African-Americans and 57% of Hispanics are type O. Minority and diverse populations, therefore, play a critical role in meeting the constant need for blood, noted the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which supplies more than 40% of the blood used in American hospitals, has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront pandemic-related issues, including ongoing blood drive cancellations.