LINCOLN – January is National Blood Donor Month – and dire blood shortages have made it more critical than ever to consider rolling up your sleeve.
According to the American Red Cross, Type O blood is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because O positive is the most common blood type (found in 37% of Americans) and because type O negative blood (found in 7 percent of Americans) is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune-deficient infants. The universal red cell donor has Type O negative blood. The universal plasma donor has Type AB blood.
Approximately 45% of Caucasians are type O (positive or negative), but 51% of African-Americans and 57% of Hispanics are type O. Minority and diverse populations, therefore, play a critical role in meeting the constant need for blood, noted the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross, which supplies more than 40% of the blood used in American hospitals, has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront pandemic-related issues, including ongoing blood drive cancellations.
The Red Cross has been forced to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks. In fact, on certain days, some hospitals may not receive as much as one-quarter of the blood products requested. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through generous donors.
Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.
To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.