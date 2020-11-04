Incumbents retain seats on AGPS board of education

ASHLAND – The three incumbents are projected to retain their seats on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education according to unofficial election results.

As of 1 a.m., Nov. 4, results from Cass and Saunders County indicate David Nygren, Suzanne Sapp and Eric Beranek will remain on the school board, defeating challenger Jerry Wall.

Nygren received 1,383 votes in Saunders County and 508 in Cass County. For Sapp, 1,376 votes were cast in Saunders County and 486 in Cass County. Beranek received 1,315 votes in Saunders County and 460 in Cass County. Wall’s vote totals were 978 in Saunders County and 354 in Cass County.

None of the candidates received votes in Sarpy County, where a small parcel of the Ashland-Greenwood school district is located.

Officials election results will be released by the three counties at a later date and will be updated afterwards.