Increase in COVID-19 cases seen in area

FREMONT – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for the local health district, the country and across the globe. Unfortunately, health officials report they continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

At the beginning of July, Three Rivers Public Health Department averaged five to 10 cases of COVID-19 each week in the district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Within the last seven days, the district has had a total of 51 cases.

In a continued effort to protect our communities, Three Rivers officials still encourage the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We know vaccination isn’t the only tool to fight COVID-19. However, the vaccine lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 and acts to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations if infection were to occur. Please also remember to stay home when you are feeling ill, wash your hands, and socially distance when needed. These tools, collectively, can help keep our communities safe,” said Executive Director Terra Uhing in a press release sent last week.