Increase in COVID-19 cases seen in area

FREMONT – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for the local health district, the country and across the globe. Unfortunately, health officials report they continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
At the beginning of July, Three Rivers Public Health Department averaged five to 10 cases of COVID-19 each week in the district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Within the last seven days, the district has had a total of 51 cases.
In a continued effort to protect our communities, Three Rivers officials still encourage the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We know vaccination isn’t the only tool to fight COVID-19. However, the vaccine lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 and acts to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations if infection were to occur. Please also remember to stay home when you are feeling ill, wash your hands, and socially distance when needed. These tools, collectively, can help keep our communities safe,” said Executive Director Terra Uhing in a press release sent last week.
Three Rivers has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India); two have been reported in Dodge County and two in Washington County.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 26 identified variants of concern, 16 B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), three B.1.427/429 (California) variants, one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and six B1.617 Delta variants (India).
Saunders County has a total of 12 variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and two B1.617 Delta variants (India).
Washington County has a total of 26 variants of concern – 20 B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and five B1.617 Delta variants (India).
This totals 64 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
One new COVID-19 related death has been reported in the district. It is an individual in their 50s. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths within the health district to 136.
Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245.
The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.