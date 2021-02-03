Husband/wife team open connecting shops

Joe and Audrey live on a farm near Ithaca, so relocating to Ashland, which is much closer to home, worked perfectly for them. And Audrey takes care of her parents, who live on the same property. She can drive home in a few minutes if they need her.

Joe’s love of coins was fostered by his parents, who raised 15 children in Omaha.

“My dad kind of introduced me to coins as a kid,” he said.

His first job was a paperboy in his neighborhood. Every Christmas he would receive dollars and half-dollar coins as tips.

“That added to my interest in coins,” he said.

He amassed a small collection over the years. But in 1972 during his senior year of high school, he sold the coins.

“We didn’t have enough money that year for some reason to get all my brothers and sisters Christmas presents, so I sold all my coins,” he said.

It wasn’t until years later that his interest was reignited when his mother gave him a cigar box filled with coins after his father had died.

“That kind of lit the flame about coins again,” he said.