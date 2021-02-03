Husband/wife team open connecting shops

ASHLAND – A husband and wife have opened a pair of shops in downtown Ashland that, while not technically connected, somehow complement each other.
Joe and Audrey Pflug opened A Coin Shop (his) and Pane in the Glass and Acrylics (hers) last March.
They bought the building because Joe wanted to move his coin shop from Omaha and Audrey wanted a place to sell her crafts.
But the timing of their opening was not ideal.
“We opened March 15, and the state closed down on the 16th,” Audrey said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on things at first.
“We never really got to have a grand opening,” said Audrey.
But word got out, and clientele has slowly started building, especially for Joe.
“Everyone comes in to see Joe,” Audrey said with a smile.
That could be because Joe owned a coin shop of the same name in Omaha for 10 years. It was located in the Little Bohemia section of Omaha, near the Bohemian Café. But that area has been undergoing changes in recent years after the famed restaurant was closed. Now the historic neighborhood is teeming with coffee shops, breweries and other trendy businesses that weren’t conducive to the vibe Joe was used to.
Joe and Audrey live on a farm near Ithaca, so relocating to Ashland, which is much closer to home, worked perfectly for them. And Audrey takes care of her parents, who live on the same property. She can drive home in a few minutes if they need her.
Joe’s love of coins was fostered by his parents, who raised 15 children in Omaha.
“My dad kind of introduced me to coins as a kid,” he said.
His first job was a paperboy in his neighborhood. Every Christmas he would receive dollars and half-dollar coins as tips.
“That added to my interest in coins,” he said.
He amassed a small collection over the years. But in 1972 during his senior year of high school, he sold the coins.
“We didn’t have enough money that year for some reason to get all my brothers and sisters Christmas presents, so I sold all my coins,” he said.
It wasn’t until years later that his interest was reignited when his mother gave him a cigar box filled with coins after his father had died.
“That kind of lit the flame about coins again,” he said.
Coins didn’t become a way to make a living until 2009, when Joe opened the shop in Little Bohemia. Until then, he’d worked several different trades, from serving eight years in the Army to operating a roofing business with his brothers. In between, he’d also been a welder, mechanic and an entertainer, dressing up as “Jerome the Nerd” to perform at birthday and retirement parties.
Even though he enjoys running his shop, Joe isn’t sure coin dealer will be the final job listed on his resume.
“I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up,” he said with a smile.
What Joe does know is coins. He buys them from dealers on the internet and at in-person auctions and sales, as well as from the US Mint.
Collecting has created an ever-changing market for coins, Joe said. What is popular one month might not be the next.
“That’s where the uniqueness of collecting comes out,” he added.
Right now, America the Beautiful quarters are all the rage, according to Joe. The US Mint began issuing these quarters in 2010. They have designs featuring national parks and other famous sites. The quarters that bear the “W” mint mark, which signifies it was minted in West Point, N.Y., are the real hot ticket, demanding from 20 to 40 times their face value.
Joe said the excitement over these coins is a shot in the arm for coin collecting.
“It reinjects vigor into the hobby,” he said.
When Joe buys coins from customers who come into his shop, they are usually a son or daughter cashing in their parent’s coin collection.
“Most people are selling coins because mom and dad passed away and they don’t know what to do with them,” he said.
Most of these collections have more sentimental than real value. But you never know, Joe said.
“There’s always a gem in a junk box somewhere,” he said.
The price of coins is determined by grade. Joe consults the “Grey Sheet,” an industry catalogue that lists wholesale prices for coins. He then offers the seller a price that is marked up slightly to provide a small profit for the shop.
Joe buys and sells silver and gold bullion along with coins. Silver is presently very popular for buyers, Joe said.
“It protects your money,” he said. “It’s a hedge against the loss of cash. It just sits there in the market.”
As Joe is buying and selling coins and precious metals, his wife is fashioning colorful glass into sparkling works of art that she sells just across the foyer in her shop, called Pane in the Glass and Acrylics.
Audrey began working with stained glass about 25 years ago, but she has been crafting all of her life, starting with hot pads made from textiles and pom pom pillows as a child.
“I’ve always been crafty,” she said.
Art and shop classes were her favorites when she attended high school. As an adult, Audrey kept crafting while she worked as a certified dental assistant for 23 years. Although she is not working in the profession now, she keeps her certification current.
Audrey creates most of her own patterns. She makes everything from big panels of stained glass to lampshades to sun catchers in her studio, located in a room adjacent to her showroom.
Putting each project together takes skill.
“It’s like doing a puzzle,” she said.
Stained glass has seen an increase in popularity in recent years. According to mathastewart.com, online searches for stained glass craft supplies and gifts increased by 127% in 2020.
Audrey loves to customize stained glass pieces. A customer from Omaha who had been staying at a nearby glamping establishment came into her shop and noticed one of her cardinals hanging from the ceiling. He asked her to make several to give to his family for Christmas gifts. She created one-of-a-kind pieces that combined the bright red cardinal with a flower in the color of the family member’s birthstone.
“I love special orders,” she said. “I love the challenge.”
Audrey also uses her unique stained glass creations to embellish clocks brought in by her brother, Marty Hoffman, who owns and operates Clear Creek Clock from his home outside of Ashland. Hoffman brings the clocks to Audrey and she adds stained glass flowers or other pieces and sells them at her shop.
Recently, Audrey began working with acrylics to repurpose furniture. She had seen the craft online and thought it looked interesting.
“I thought, ‘I can do this,’” she said.
She bought a set of acrylics online, but they weren’t good quality and her project did not turn out as she had hoped. So she tried again, and soon she fell in love with the process.
“I love doing it,” she said. “You can get creative.”
So far she has made several table tops and bench seats, and even ventured into more ambitious projects like counter tops.
Like with stained glass, Audrey enjoys working on unique pieces for customers.
“I’d love it if people bring me in a table and say, ‘Here, do this for me,’” she said.
Joe appreciates his wife’s talents.
“She does things that are creative and clever,” he said.
The couple enjoys working just a few yards away from each other each day, selling items they enjoy or create themselves.
“It’s perfect,” Audrey said.
For more information, go to acoinshop.com or call 402-502-9539. Pane in the Glass and Acrylics does not have a website or social media at this time, but you can contact Audrey through Joe or stop by the shop at 110 N. 14th St. in downtown Ashland.