Human trafficking education presented in public forum

“The class is for the public to be aware that this is happening in our back yard,” Meyer said.

While human trafficking does not exclusively involve children, youth are often victims, something Meyer would like to educate the public about.

“We need to keep an eye on our kids and family members,” he said.

The rescue department is focusing on community engagement by presenting classes, and Meyer felt this would be a good way to start the series.

“We wanted to get involved in more outreach to the public,” Meyer said.

Ashland Rescue has not only invited the Ashland community to the presentation, but also some of the local fire and rescue departments that make up the Tri-Mutual Aid Fire Fighters Association in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Saunders, Dodge and Pottawattamie counties.

“We want people to have access to it,” he said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to give easier access to the program, it will be broadcast on the school’s Striv.tv channel.

“COVID is kind of a blessing because we can provide access to a lot more people,” Meyer said.