Human trafficking education presented in public forum

ASHLAND – The Ashland Rescue Department and the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor an educational session on human trafficking for the public on Thursday.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashland-Greenwood High School and online at striv.tv/channel/ashland-greenwood/.
The Set Me Free Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent human trafficking through education, will present the program. The outline includes social media safety, identifying risk and creating safety plans.
Mike Meyer, a longtime member of the rescue department, arranged the event after seeing The Set Me Free Project’s program as a firefighter with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
“It was kind of eye-opening,” he said.
Meyer said he learned that human trafficking is going on close to home. The Polaris Project, which operates the US National Human Trafficking Hotline, defines human trafficking as the business of stealing freedom for profit. Traffickers trick, defraud or physically force nearly 25 million victims across the globe into selling sex or working under inhumane, illegal or unacceptable conditions.
According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, 900 individuals were advertised for commercial sex per month in 2017 in the state and at least 37 communities in Nebraska have had at least a preliminary investigation of human trafficking. That means it’s happening everywhere, including the Ashland area.
“The class is for the public to be aware that this is happening in our back yard,” Meyer said.
While human trafficking does not exclusively involve children, youth are often victims, something Meyer would like to educate the public about.
“We need to keep an eye on our kids and family members,” he said.
The rescue department is focusing on community engagement by presenting classes, and Meyer felt this would be a good way to start the series.
“We wanted to get involved in more outreach to the public,” Meyer said.
Ashland Rescue has not only invited the Ashland community to the presentation, but also some of the local fire and rescue departments that make up the Tri-Mutual Aid Fire Fighters Association in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Saunders, Dodge and Pottawattamie counties.
“We want people to have access to it,” he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to give easier access to the program, it will be broadcast on the school’s Striv.tv channel.
“COVID is kind of a blessing because we can provide access to a lot more people,” Meyer said.