Hubert receives 2020 CPESN Luminary-of-the-Year award

CARY, N.C. – CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2020 CPESN Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Upsher-Smith on Oct. 18. Staci Hubert, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland, and lead luminary for CPESN Nebraska or Nebraska Enhanced Services Pharmacies as it is known locally, is the winner of the annual award sponsored by Upsher-Smith.

Hubert was selected from dozens of nominations for CPESN luminaries across America. CPESN USA boasts 277 of the best pharmacy owners from across the country leading its local networks. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN luminaries. The finalists were selected based on efforts and results in developing or leading a local CPESN Network.

The three finalists were Hubert; Kevin Day, Pharm.D., pharmacist and co-owner of Day’s Miami Heights Pharmacy, in Cincinnati, Ohio and luminary with CPESN Ohio and Scot Schmidt, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of North Star Pharmacy and Infusion and lead luminary with CPESN Wyoming.