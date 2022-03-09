How area communities are spending ARPA funds

WAHOO – The money started going out to Saunders County communities late last summer. And now they’re left with a question: how best to spend it.

Disbursements provided to communities by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are happening in two stages with equal payouts – the first half of each community’s allocations was sent out last summer. The second disbursement will come later this year. The total given to each municipality was based primarily on population.

Initial federal guidelines specified that ARPA funds could be used for five main purposes: to improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; to support public health response; to mitigate negative economic impacts; to replace lost public sector revenue and to provide premium pay for essential workers.

But Nebraska Budget Administrator Lee Will said that newer federal guidelines released in January allow cities and counties to use up to $10 million of their ARPA funds to cover revenue losses. Lincoln and Omaha are the only Nebraska cities that received more than $10 million in ARPA money.

All other municipalities can then assume that their total allocation covers revenue loss, which Will said can be spent to pay for governmental services, such as roads, bridges and other needs that were not directly impacted by the pandemic.

“So, in a month period, they’ve kind of opened the gates for how municipalities can spend the money,” Will said. “It’s really just like broad governmental services.”

A few Saunders County villages have already determined where their funds will be directed.

Mead Village Clerk June Moline said the town intends to spend a portion of its funds on GIS mapping for water and sewer utilities. Mead received just over $50,000 in its first allocation and will receive about $100,000 total.

Ceresco is planning to use some of its funds to purchase a sewage and wastewater grinder, Village Clerk Joan Lindgren said. The village received $79,555 in its first allocation.

And Colon Village Clerk Cynthia Ourada said the village is using its first $9,000 to replace a “critical” wastewater pump for its sewer lift station.

“We unexpectedly had one of the two submersible pumps fail, and it would have been more expensive to repair than replace,” Ourada said. “These types of pumps are very expensive and we are thankful the ARPA funds were available and that the sanitary sewer system is an allowable use of the funds.”

Because municipalities have until December 2026 to spend their share, many city and village clerks say there’s no rush for them to make an official decision.

Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell said discussions have taken place regarding how to spend the city’s ARPA funds, but no action has been taken. Wahoo is scheduled to receive just over $800,000 total and received the first $400,000 last summer.

She said potential allocations could go to the Wahoo Civic Center, which lost out on income when it was closed during the pandemic. The city is also considering using its funds for water system improvements, but Harrell said both options are still in the discussions stage.

Ashland is still undecided on how it will spend its ARPA funds, too, but City Administrator Jessica Quady said the money will likely go to paying for a water and sewer project. Ashland’s first allocation was just under $234,000.

While many communities are considering water projects using ARPA funds, Morse Bluff is in the process of paying off an already completed water project, which included the construction of a new water tower.

“We have to spend it on something different,” Village Clerk Kathy Mensik said. “We don’t have to have (the funds spent) until 2026. I’m sure something will come up by then that we need to buy that pertains to water.”

Morse Bluff received about $12,000 in its first allocation.

Like Morse Bluff, Yutan and Prague are in no rush to spend their ARPA funds.

“There’s been a little discussion, but not much,” said Yutan City Clerk Rachelle Gray.

Municipalities had to fill out an application to receive ARPA money, and one Saunders County community missed out on the opportunity because they didn’t turn in the paperwork.

The Village of Memphis could have gotten almost $20,000, but its village clerk position has been in flux since 2017, when it was discovered that its longtime clerk had been embezzling money from the village.

“They have struggled to get someone in there on a full-time, permanent basis,” said Interim Village Clerk Corin Josoff. “I think they’ve gone through many, many people in a short period of time.”

Josoff started filling in as the village clerk in November, long after other communities started receiving their ARPA money last summer.

“I would imagine they were not applied for,” Josoff said.

Will said the money that would have gone to Memphis and the 45 other Nebraska villages that didn’t apply is still in state coffers. He said he reached out to the U.S. Department of the Treasury to ask if the money could be disbursed to the villages if they sent in a late application.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has floated the idea of dispersing its own ARPA allocation (just over $4 million total) to communities in the county. However, Vice Chairperson Craig Breunig said what most likely will happen is that the board will accept municipalities’ requests for funds and then determine whether to accept the request.

“We don’t want to have all the money used up in Wahoo or any one place,” Breunig said.

The board has discussed using a “considerable portion” of its ARPA money to help pay for a new, county-wide emergency radio system. But there had been some confusion as to whether that would be an eligible use of the funds. Under the newest federal ARPA guidelines, a new radio system would likely qualify.

The board is also hoping to replace the windows at the Saunders County Courthouse using ARPA money, Breunig said.

But the board has time before the 2026 deadline to decide how exactly the county will spend its money, he said.

“We want to do this the right way,” Breunig said. “We want to spend this money wisely.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.