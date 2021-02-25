Hot dogs, produce from Feb. 22 food distribution not safe to eat

LINCOLN – The Food Bank of Lincoln is asking anyone who attended mobile food distributions on Monday, Feb. 22 to discard the hot dogs and produce provided at those sites. This only impacts the distribution held at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln and the distributions in Wahoo and Ashland that day.

It has been brought to the attention of officials at the Food Bank that those specific items (hot dogs and fresh produce) have spoiled and should not be consumed.

Other items distributed at those sites, such as the bagged, dry goods and dairy items are safe to consume.

“Food safety and food defense practices are important to us. We will continue to take necessary action on this incident and do our part to ensure proper safety precautions are followed to prevent further concerns,” a statement from The Food Bank said.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the Guest Feedback Line at 402.466.8170, ext. 111 or email info@lincolnfoodbank.org.

The Food Bank's next visit to Wahoo and Ashland will be Monday, March 22.